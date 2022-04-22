Arrest made in 2021 Motel 6 killing in Fayetteville

Police lights.

A Fayetteville man wanted for allegedly absconding from probation was arrested Thursday afternoon by U.S. Marshals in a 2021 killing.

Donald Edward Payne Jr, 38, of the 700 block of Galloway Drive, is charged in the Aug. 11, 2021, shooting death of Erik Darnell Anderson.

Anderson, 43, of Spring Lake, was killed in a shooting reported at 11:57 p.m. at Motel 6, 3719 Bragg Blvd.

Marshals arrested Payne on Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Tiffany Court, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Department of Public Safety records, Payne was sentenced in Cumberland County Superior Court in January to 30 months of probation for 2019 charges of common law robbery and possession of stolen goods. The record indicates he was wanted for absconding from probation.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail on charges of first-degree murder and felony probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

