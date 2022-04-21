Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of 25-year-old Sebastian man

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a person on a felony murder charge in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Sebastian man last year.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said the person arrested is Dukarai Lee Thomas, 24.

Justin Bechtold was shot outside a family property on the northwest corner of 43rd Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest Aug. 8, 2021.

Indian River County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 8, 2021, are at 43rd Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest after a report of a shooting and a barricaded person

In the days to follow, detectives sought help from the public and appealed with those for information to contact detectives in the last mention of the case by the agency appearing in a Facebook post Aug. 11.

Bechtold was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his head lying roughly 10 feet from the front door of the two-story garage and residence at 3:48 p.m. on a Sunday, according to a report.

The business/home on the northwest corner of 43rd Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest in Indian River County where sheriff's detectives said Justin Bechtold was found with a gunshot wound Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. The incident in the 4300 block of Fifth Street Southwest led to a homicide investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

Case records show he was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center’s Vero Beach Emergency Room on U.S. 1 near Oslo Road where he was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m.

Sheriff's officials at the time called the shooting a "targeted incident involving drugs."

Bechtold was listed as vice president of Bechtold's Well Drilling, Inc., based in Sebastian, according to state business records.

Storms with lightning and showers pushed through the southwest part of the county that afternoon within roughly an hour of the estimated time of the shooting.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives and crime scene investigators looked into a fatal shooting at a home in the 4300 block of 5th Street Southwest Sunday Aug. 8, 2021, officials said.

It was first reported that deputies thought someone was barricaded in the residence after several calls inside were unanswered, according to the case report.

After a SWAT unit and crisis negotiators set up outside, they found the voices were coming from a television.

