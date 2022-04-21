Arrest made in 2021 shooting in Lincoln-Lemington

An arrest has been made in an October shooting that happened in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said the Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon West.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Police said the male victim was walking to his home when he was shot one time. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

West was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

