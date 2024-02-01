Arrest made in 2022 fatal crash on Beekman Road in South Brunswick

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with a fatal crash in South Brunswick in 2022 as he was leaving the scene of an armed robbery.

Franklin Hunter, 32, was charged earlier this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, third-degree causing death while driving unlicensed, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree receiving stolen property, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Hunter is currently being held in the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

Police responded around 4:25 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022 to Beekman Road in South Brunswick on a report of a multi-vehicle crash where arriving officers determined a Dodge Charger was leaving the scene of an armed robbery in Frankin, Ciccone said. The Charger crashed into three separate occupied vehicles, and a passenger of the Charger, identified as Joshuah Matthews, 31, of Washington, D.C., was found dead inside, while the other occupants fled the scene, the prosecutor said.

The Charger was determined to be stolen from Maryland, and the occupants of the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment, Ciccone said.

After a collaborative investigation was conducted by the South Brunswick Police Department, the Franklin Township Police Department, the FBI Branchburg Field Office, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Hunter was identified as the suspected driver of the Charger, the prosecutor said.

