Arrest made after $30K paid, vintage Porsche not delivered, St. Petersburg police say

A New Jersey man has been arrested after authorities say he collected $30,000 from a St. Petersburg man for a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo that he never delivered.

The 28-year-old was extradited from New Jersey on a felony grand theft charge and booked at the Pinellas County jail on Sunday. He was released on $30,000 bail hours later. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records show.

St. Petersburg police began investigating the case in 2020 after the jilted buyer filed a complaint. The man said the seller, with whom he had done business before, contacted him about buying the Porsche, an arrest affidavit states.

The buyer wired $30,000 to the seller, who agreed to overnight the title and tell the seller where to pick up the car. But the title never arrived, nor was the buyer ever told where the car was, the affidavit states.

After the complaint was made to police, officers tracked down the owner of the Porsche, who said the car wasn’t for sale and that he was restoring it, the affidavit states. An arrest warrant for the seller was issued in 2021, records show.