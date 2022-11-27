Arrest made in I-5 shooting that injured 11-year-old boy Friday near Tacoma Mall

A 19-year-old man linked to a drive-by shooting near Tacoma Mall that injured an 11-year-old boy was arrested Saturday by Tacoma police and Washington State Patrol troopers.

The shooting occurred Friday on northbound I-5 at 2:22 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Shots fired from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze struck a Honda SUV. The boy was sitting in the back seat when he was hit. Why the shots were fired remains unclear.

A 19-year-old Tacoma man was arrested and booked into Pierce County jail in relation to the road rage shooting incident that injured the 11-year-old boy yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/uEewKwgaQ5 — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) November 27, 2022

Subsequent investigation led police and state troopers to an address in Tacoma’s South End, where they found the suspect vehicle, according to a statement from the State Patrol sent Saturday evening. That discovery led to a search warrant. Investigators then found the 19-year-old suspect, who was arrested without incident.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, the State Patrol said. The investigation is ongoing.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.