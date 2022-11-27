Arrest made in I-5 shooting that injured 11-year-old boy Friday near Tacoma Mall

Sean Robinson
·1 min read

A 19-year-old man linked to a drive-by shooting near Tacoma Mall that injured an 11-year-old boy was arrested Saturday by Tacoma police and Washington State Patrol troopers.

The shooting occurred Friday on northbound I-5 at 2:22 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Shots fired from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze struck a Honda SUV. The boy was sitting in the back seat when he was hit. Why the shots were fired remains unclear.

Subsequent investigation led police and state troopers to an address in Tacoma’s South End, where they found the suspect vehicle, according to a statement from the State Patrol sent Saturday evening. That discovery led to a search warrant. Investigators then found the 19-year-old suspect, who was arrested without incident.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, the State Patrol said. The investigation is ongoing.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

