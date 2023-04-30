Arrest made after 6 Mississippi Coast teenagers shot at Bay St. Louis house party

A Mississippi teenager has been arrested on six aggravated assault charges after a shooting at a Bay St. Louis house party hospitalized six high schoolers, Police Chief Toby Schwartz said Sunday morning.

Cameron Everett Brand, 19, was identified the sole shooter at the party, Schwartz said.

Bay police officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Old Blue Meadow Road at 12:34 a.m. and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, Schwartz said, and other were taken to local hospitals in personal vehicles.

The six victims, said to be Hancock High and Bay High students, are between the ages of 15 and 18.

Four of the victims were taken to hospitals in New Orleans or Slidell via Life Flight helicopter.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, three were in critical condition and three were in serious condition.

Brand was arrested at his home in Pass Christian without incident. He is held in the Hancock County jail on a $3 million bond set by Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.