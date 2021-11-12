Arrest made in $7000 jewelry theft thanks to Jackson Police Department's Flock Camera system

The Jackson Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft of $7000 tennis bracelet Thursday, thanks to the assistance of the department’s Flock Safety camera system.

The theft occurred at Robert’s Jeweler’s, on Vann Drive, Wednesday afternoon. According to the JPD’s official statement, the suspect used fake credentials to fraudulently purchase the bracelet and leave in a U-Haul truck.

Within 30 minutes of the description of the vehicle being entered into the Flock system, the vehicle was located and suspect arrested “in possession of the tennis bracelet and other fraudulent credentials.”

The identification of the suspect has not yet been released, pending further investigation.

The city’s Flock Safety cameras, which were originally installed in July, help law enforcement investigate crimes by capturing license plates and vehicle characteristics.

Front desk officers and dispatchers watch the camera feed from Jackson Police Department's street cameras consistently. JPD brings in retired officers to provide additional eyes on the screen during times of high crime concentration.

The cameras send real-time alerts to law enforcement regarding stolen vehicles, wanted felony suspect vehicles and missing persons’ vehicles collected from state and national crime databases.

This is another notable arrest for the city’s Flock system, following the arrest of a suspect in a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago and involved in a homicide.

The arrest came a day after the cameras were installed.

“Jackson Police are thankful for the technology and assistance of the Flock Safety Camera System,” the department said in a released statement. “The Flock Safety Camera System continues to be a valuable investigative tool.”

The cameras work alongside similar security measures throughout the city, including the blue-light cameras and the Shotspotter system, which was purchased back in 2018 and recently expanded to monitor the Jackson-Madison General Hospital.

