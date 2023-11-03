Arrest made in active burglary incident

Nov. 3—GREENSBURG — With the help of the Greensburg Fire Department, the Greensburg Police Department reports the arrest of a Shelby County man on multiple charges.

According to information provided by GPD Chief Mike McNealy, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, the GPD responded to the 300 block of W. Washington Street following a report of an active burglary in process.

Officers arrived at the residence and contacted the homeowner, who advised the suspect was still inside. Officers began clearing the residence when they noticed the suspect had gained access into the attic.

Due to the suspect pushing down on the attic access while officers were attempting to gain entry, officers called for the Greensburg Fire Department ladder truck to gain outside entry through an attic window. The Greensburg Police Department Tactical Response Team was also summoned.

Officers were able to gain access through the attic window and located the suspect hiding in the attic's insulation of the attic. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

Matthew Beagle, 41, of Shelbyville, faces preliminary charges of burglary, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Chief McNealy offered his thanks to the following agencies for their assistance: Decatur County Communications, Greensburg Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff's Department.

The chief also reminds Daily News readers that criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.