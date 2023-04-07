Arrest made after alleged arson at LAPD station

Los Angeles police on Friday arrested a woman who they say started a fire outside of a South L.A. police station the night before, charring furniture, photographs and the ceiling of the lobby.

The woman was arrested at about 3 a.m. and booked on suspicion of arson after surveillance footage tied her to the fire at the Southwest Division station on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Letisia Ruiz. Patrol officers spotted the woman, Mishauna Eaton, 30, roughly four blocks west of the police station, Ruiz said.

Eaton is being held on $250,000 bond, the department said.

Ruiz said Eaton was seen on video approaching the station while pushing a shopping cart. Police would not say what led them to believe the fire was started intentionally and did not reveal a possible motive.

Due to an arson fire set last night, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely. Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station. We encourage people to utilize on line reporting at LAPD@online. pic.twitter.com/FbmGJwjlaV — LAPD Southwest (@LAPD_Southwest) April 7, 2023

In a tweet, the LAPD posted photos of the damage to the front of the building and announced that the lobby would be closed to the public indefinitely.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were dispatched at about 11:22 p.m. Thursday to what initial reports deemed a "rubbish fire." Within half an hour of the call, the blaze was out. Arson investigators were later summoned to the scene, the spokesman said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.