Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Allegheny County following a months-long investigation.

Detectives with the Bethel Park and Ross Township police departments were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr.

Both departments filed arrest warrants for Wallace. According to Bethel Park police, he was arrested in Philadelphia last week.

Wallace was then brought to the Allegheny County Jail, where he faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, possessing instruments of crime, criminal conspiracy and vehicle code violations.

