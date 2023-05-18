Arrest made almost 4 years after newborn found alive in plastic bag in Forsyth County woods

Nearly four years after a newborn was found abandoned in the woods in Forsyth County, authorities have made an arrest.

The child survived and is said to be in good health.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or charges of the person arrested. Deputies will be holding a news conference on Friday to announce the details of the arrest.

Neighbors heard a baby crying and discovered “Baby India” tied up in the bag in June 2019.

Body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News in the days following the incident shows deputies tearing open the bag to find the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached. The video shows officers frantically wrapping the crying baby in a jacket.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Deputy Sheriff Terry Roper says on the video. “Oh, look at how precious you are!”

Alan Ragatz told Channel 2′s Tom Regan it was an “act of God” that he and his daughters found the newborn.

“We went down, pulled it up. There was a poor little baby wrapped in a plastic bag, and we called 911,” Ragatz said. “She was alive. She was crying, so we figured that was a good sign. Could have been worse. The credit goes to my girls. They were the ones sticking with it.”

The three sisters believe a higher power put them in the right place at the right time.

