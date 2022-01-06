Arrest made in Amarillo for deadly Tulia shooting

TULIA - Police announced an arrest and named the victim in a deadly shooting earlier this week in the Swisher County community.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Tulia police were dispatched to the 800 block of North El Paso on reports regarding a person being shot, according to a statement from the Tulia Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza inside the residence. He had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

Espinoza was initially taken to the Swisher Memorial Hospital and was later flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, Tulia police identified 37-year-old Fabian Saldana III as the suspected shooter. A firearm possibly used in the shooting was located near the scene.

The Tulia Police Department contacted the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation.

On Wednesday, through efforts of The Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Tulia Police Department, Saldana was taken into custody in Amarillo by DPS officers. Saldana was booked into the Randall County Jail and is being held with no bond as of Thursday afternoon.

