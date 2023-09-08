Arrest made in Apopka cemetery vandalism

The Apopka Police Department said Deshawn Frankie Russell, 19, has been arrested for vandalism at the Edgewood Cemetery.

Apopka police credit the community for helping catch Russell.

According to police, multiple people provided video from the area, and officers were able to identify Russell as the suspect.

Orange County deputies picked up Russell up on a warrant in the Orlando area, where they recovered a stolen headstone and multiple firearms, according to Apopka police.

Police say the case is still active, and additional charges and arrests are possible.

On Saturday, Apopka police officers responded to Edgewood Cemetery on East 1st Street at 8 p.m. for reports of damage to a burial headstone.

The victim told responding officers that the damage was done to a family member’s headstone.

The next day, police went back to the cemetery after it was discovered that a second headstone had been damaged and removed from the cemetery completely.

