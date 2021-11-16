Arrest made in apparent road-rage shooting over a parking space in Covington

Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

Covington police say a man is behind bars in the shooting a woman in an apparent road-rage incident over a parking space.

Treonte Perrin, 25, is in the Kenton County Detention Center on a charge of assault after officers found him overnight in the area of East 18th Street and Maryland Avenue, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said a woman found about 6 p.m. Sunday near the corner of West 24th and Herman streets with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police have not disclosed the woman's name. On Sunday, police said she was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington police charge man with assault in apparent road-rage shooting

