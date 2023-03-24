Arrest made in April 2022 deadly shooting in Roxbury park

An arrest has been made in the April 2022 deadly shooting in Roxbury park.

James Morale, 26, of Boston, was arrested for the murder of Bihlal Bell.

Bihlal Bell, 31, of Boston, was found on Keegan Street in Orchard Park around 5:46 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting came after incidents of gun violence on Friday in Revere and Roslindale, and again on Sunday in Charlestown. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden attributed an uptick in shootings to “too many guns on the street.”

Morale was stopped driving for an infraction when officers discovered he had an outstanding murder warrant for his arrest. Officers placed him in custody without incident.

The Boston Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

