Arrest made in April 2022 homicide

Apr. 3—The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with an April 2022 fatal shooting near Longtown after he allegedly walked into a southeastern Oklahoma police department and confessed.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said his department arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Spearman for the April 28, 2022, death of Terry Vernard at a residence near Longtown.

"They called me Saturday night and said that a guy walked into the Stigler Police Department and wanted to confess to the Terry Vernard murder," Morris said.

Morris said he sent an investigator to Stigler to speak with Spearman and was told early Sunday morning the man was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail.

Jail records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Spearman was being held Monday on a complaint of first-degree murder with no bond.

Deputies responded April 28, 2022, to Norman Road in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown for a report of a person who was shot, with the suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle.

According to the sheriff, Vernard died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted PCSO in the investigation.

