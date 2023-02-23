Arrest made after argument leads to deadly shooting in Dayton

The Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this week is now behind bars.

Keanthony Strickland, 28, was arrested by Dayton Police Wednesday evening, according to online jail records.

Just after midnight on Monday, Strickland was sitting in his car with a woman on Oxford Ave. when her boyfriend, 38-year-old Al-Jaheem Brown, showed up and started speaking with her.

Strickland then got out of the car and a verbal argument between the two men started, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.

The verbal argument turned physical and the two men began shoving each other. The woman tried to break them up and that was when Brown allegedly pushed her out of the way, according to court documents. It was then that Strickland allegedly pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Brown three times in the back.

When police got on scene, they found Brown and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Strickland drove off from the scene. His 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was later found parking in a spill over lot.

Strickland was booked Wednesday on murder, felonious assault and weapons charges.



