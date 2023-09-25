Arrest made in armed robberies at 2 South Anchorage banks

Sep. 25—A 34-year-old man is facing federal charges linked to armed robberies involving thousands of dollars at two Anchorage banks last week.

The FBI asked for the public's help last week to identify a man captured on surveillance footage Tuesday robbing Global Credit Union on Industry Way. Several tips led investigators to identify the suspect as Tyler Ching, who is now facing charges of bank and credit union robbery in U.S. District Court of Alaska.

Ching pointed a handgun at employees inside Global while demanding cash, according to a sworn affidavit signed by an FBI investigator. The teller put more than $2,300 cash into the bag and Ching ran from the building, the affidavit said. Law enforcement was unable to find Ching.

On Wednesday, Ching walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Jewel Lake Road and pointed a handgun at a customer and a teller, the affidavit said. He told them to give him money and fled after the teller placed more than $2,800 in his bag, according to the affidavit.

Wells Fargo employees told investigators they had seen photos released by the FBI the day before and said the suspect looked like the same man, the affidavit said. In both situations, the robber had worn a distinctive gray hat, mask, winter gloves and sunglasses.

Investigators received several tips, including from Ching's relatives, that helped them identify him as the suspect, the affidavit said. His family said a Glock 19 airsoft gun was found in their garage the day before Ching robbed the first bank, the affidavit said.

Ching was arrested Friday night in Cooper Landing by the FBI, Alaska State Troopers and a multi-jurisdictional unit, according to a spokeswoman from the FBI. He remained in custody Monday at Anchorage Correctional Complex.