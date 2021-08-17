Arrest made in assault of woman in Joplin

Aug. 17—A 41-year-old Joplin man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he assaulted a woman who gave him a ride to a liquor store.

Capt. Trevor Duncan said Christopher D. Brown was taken into custody after a 12:42 p.m. incident outside a liquor store at 1817 S. Main St.

Duncan said Lindsey A. Gaw, 38, was taken to a hospital by private vehicle after Brown punched her in the face. Gaw had given Brown a ride to the store, where an argument between the two arose culminating in Brown purportedly hitting Gaw.

Brown, who remained in custody Monday on a $5,000 bond, was charged with second-degree assault.