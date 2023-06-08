Arrest made in Assembly Street shooting death, Columbia police say

Columbia police have charged a man with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon.

Johnny William Darby III, 29, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, Columbia police announced in a press release Thursday.

On Tuesday, Darby allegedly shot and killed 47-year-old Leonard Colvin around 4 p.m. as Colvin was standing on the 1400 block of Assembly Street between Taylor and Hampton streets. Colvin died at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight close to the Oliver Gospel Mission, the U.S. Post Office, St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the main branch of the Richland Library. The roadway was partly closed to traffic during rush hour as police investigated.

Fatal shooting moments ago at the 1400 block of Assembly St. Male victim. Person detained near the crime scene for questioning. Active scene. Road closures: Hampton & Assembly. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are rerouting traffic. Avoid area is possible. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/Iy3clTQZXm — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2023

Within moments of the shooting, Darby was detained by officers from the Columbia Police Department and the University of South Carolina police nearby on Hampton Street. A gun was found on Darby’s person, and he was taken into custody on firearms charges, police said.

After conducting more interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, police charged Darby with Colvin’s murder on Thursday. He was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.