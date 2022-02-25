Arrest made in attempted shooting outside Manchester bar

Feb. 25—A Manchester man faces three felonies in connection with the attempted shooting of a person outside a bar in downtown Manchester earlier this month, Manchester police said.

Allyson Mateo, 34, was arrested early Friday morning in Hooksett, police said. He was charged with first degree assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapons and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Police said the indecent took place outside the Cheers & Beers bar on Feb. 19. A fight had taken place outside the bar. According to reports, a person had pulled out a gun and fired toward another person, who was not hit.

Everyone had left before police arrived.

It is the second shooting incident involving the Elm Street bar. In September, a patron stormed into the bar after being thrown out by bouncers and shot a customer in the abdomen.

Cheers & Beers was able to keep its license, but under stringent conditions and oversight.