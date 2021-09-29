Arrest made in August assault at Pitbull concert that left KSC grad paralyzed

Sep. 29—A Rochester man was charged Wednesday with an assault during a hip-hop concert last month that temporarily paralyzed a recent college graduate.

The anticipated arrest of Gregory Joseph, 33, came about a month after Madysen Audet, 22, openly spoke about the alleged attack, which took place during a Pitbull concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford on Aug 29.

Audet, who had graduated from Keene State College just months earlier, was hospitalized for weeks and unable to move her legs. She only recently started walking.

She told media that she was punched and sent flying as she tried to settle a dispute over a spilled or stolen drink.

Gilford police said Rochester police assisted with the arrest, which took place without incident at the Rochester Police Department.

They charged Joseph with a single count of second-degree assault, a Class B felony that carries a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison. He was released on his own recognizance, and an arraignment date for Belknap County Superior Court has not been determined, police said.

Police said they were unaware whether Joseph had hired a lawyer, and the Union Leader could not contact Joseph. No Gregory Joseph was listed in online telephone listings in Rochester.

The arrest was anticipated after an outpouring of support for Audet and criticism that police did not make an immediate arrest.

At the time, police said they had to complete the investigation. That included interviews with 20 people and the compilation of evidence, including video recordings of the assault, police said Wednesday.

On Sunday, Audet's mother, Candace Jelley, posted on Facebook that Audet no longer needs a wheelchair. She can walk and even dance, her mother wrote.

"A few more therapy sessions, and I think she will be back on her way to her normal life," Jelley wrote.

The "Help Maddy Recover" GoFundMe effort raised nearly $21,000 on her behalf.