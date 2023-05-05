Arrest made after backhoe stolen at old Walmart in Kimball

May 5—KIMBALL — An arrest was made after a tip led to a suspect in the theft of equipment that was stolen from a former Walmart's parking lot.

On April 30 at about 2 a.m., a backhoe belonging to the City of Kimball was stolen from the old Walmart parking lot in Kimball, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

The Kimball Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the backhoe after acting on an anonymous tip that was received Wednesday in the Big Jenny Bottom area near Davy.

Michael Joseph Powers, 37, Hensley was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and felony destruction of property he was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $2500 was set. Powers was able to post bond and is out awaiting trial, Muncy said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

