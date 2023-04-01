Arrest made in Baron homicide

Mar. 31—A 37-year-old Old Forge man is charged with homicide for the killing six years ago restaurateur Robert Baron Sr.

Investigators found Baron's remains this week in a remote corner of the borough.

Police arrested Justin Schuback at gunpoint Friday afternoon at his home, 3 Foundry St. In addition to homicide, he faces charges of robbery, burglary, theft and abuse of corpse. During a press conference Friday, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said investigators believe the killing was a burglary gone bad.

Police served the arrest warrant around 4 p.m. As they arrived, law enforcement called out, "Justin Schuback, we have a warrant for your arrest."

A loud bang followed.

"Get your hands up," came a cry.

A law enforcement officer in tactical gear carrying a long gun then led Schuback away.

Schuback will be arraigned Friday night and jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison without bail, Powell said. Bail is generally denied to homicide defendants.

Powell said the arrest is a long time coming for the family of Baron, who was last seen about 11 p.m. Jan. 25, 2017, in front of his business, Ghigiarelli's Restaurant in Old Forge.

Inside the 511 S. Main St. restaurant, investigators found evidence of an assault, including Baron's blood and his tooth, and signs of an attempt to clean the blood with household cleaners.

Baron's 2006 Hyundai Elantra was found parked in the 100 block of Howard Street a few days later with blood stains inside. The car had excessive mud on the tires and undercarriage; investigators believed it was been moved in the days prior to its discovery.

Baron himself, however, was nowhere to be found. For years, his face smiled from signs posted around the region imploring anyone with knowledge of his disappearance to come forward. The case went quiet for years, while residents trafficked in rumors.

On Tuesday, law enforcement found human remains in the Connell's Patch section of the borough. DNA analysis confirmed it was Baron.

Schuback's apparent connection to the Baron investigation had been an open secret for years in Old Forge. Powell said Schuback was a suspect from the start.

In May 2018, county detectives and Old Forge police went to several locations to take photographs and mark the street with spray paint. Locations visited included Schuback's Foundry Street home. Baron's wife, Maria Baron, noted Schuback had been at the restaurant the afternoon her husband disappeared.

Attorney Bernard Brown, who represented Schuback during a misdemeanor drug case brought a year earlier, said in 2018 he had not been given information that Schuback was a suspect in Baron's disappearance.

The drug case brought against Schuback stemmed from drug paraphernalia found as officers served a sealed search warrant at his home March 30, 2017.

Detective Chris Kolcharno — the county investigator who photographed Schuback's home in May 2018 — searched Schuback after obtaining a search warrant in 2017, and found one empty glassine packet and an aluminum screw-top container with a "white chunky substance" containing suspected crack. More paraphernalia was found in his bedroom.

Schuback pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in the drug case and was sentenced to 100 days of time served followed by a year of probation.

