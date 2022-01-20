Arrest made in New Boston drug raid

Jan. 19—NEW BOSTON — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce the early morning drug raid in New Boston, Ohio.

The drug investigation and raid was conducted by the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force was assisted in the early morning raid, located at 4222 Oak Street, New Boston, Ohio by the Portsmouth P.D. S.W.A.T. and Portsmouth Fire Department tactical medics.

Arrested was Bernard Jaron Truett, age 41, of 4222 Oak Street, New Boston. Truett was charged with Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Drugs — Crack Cocaine, a felony of the 3rd degree, Trafficking in Drugs — Crack Cocaine, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Fentanyl, a felony of the 4th degree, Trafficking in Fentanyl, a felony of the 4th degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.

Truett will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on these charges as well as additional felony charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman requests anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.