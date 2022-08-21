Arrest made in Buckland Hills mall shooting

Aug. 21—MANCHESTER — The man suspected in the shooting of a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall on Friday turned himself into police on Saturday night.

Richard LaPlante, also known as "Rico," 30, of Windsor, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said the shooting happened around noon Friday in the parking lot outside of the Macy's Men's Store. The man shot was a 27-year-old loss prevention officer employed by the store, police added.

The wounded employee was transported to Hartford Hospital, police said. Police said Sunday that the officer remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LaPlante is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Claire Hearn, at 860-645-5549 or the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.