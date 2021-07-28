Arrest made in burglary of Joplin day spa

Jul. 28—Video surveillance led to the arrest this week by Joplin police of a suspect in the burglary of Bungalow Day Spa at 2928 S. Main St.

Officers responding to a report of the burglary Monday found a window broken and blood spilled throughout the business. Video surveillance cameras revealed a shirtless suspect with distinct tattoos, helping officers to identify him as Jeremy Blevins, 31, of Joplin.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Blevins had been contacted by police previously the same evening in the vicinity of the day spa at which time he claimed he had been stabbed.

Blevins was treated for his injuries and subsequently arrested and taken to jail. He was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and remained in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Police say video shows Blevins as the suspect in a prior burglary attempt at the spa on July 18. But he has not been charged as yet with that offense, according to court records.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.