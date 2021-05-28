Arrest made after burned body found on Pinellas Trail — but not for murder
GULFPORT — Police have made an arrest eight months after a body was found in the trunk of a burnt car on a trail in Clam Bayou.
But the charges don’t include murder. Andy Rozell Bryant, 34, was arrested Wednesday on charges of arson and abuse of a dead human body in the September incident, according to Gulfport police.
Detectives decided not to pursue homicide charges against Bryant because the investigation and autopsy “did not support that charge,” said a statement from Gulfport police Sgt. Thomas Woodman.
The Pinellas-Pasco medical examiner could not determine the cause and manner of death based on what was left of the charred human remains, police say, and a forensic anthropologist said there was no evidence of trauma at the time of death.
What police can prove, the sergeant said, is that Bryant disposed of the body.
The person found in the trunk was 55-year-old Jesus Manuel Tavarez-Soto, who owned the 2014 black Nissan Sentra, according to police. A bicyclist found the Nissan the morning of Sept. 21, 2020 on a portion of the Skyway Trail, a paved cycling and walking trail that splits off from the Pinellas Trail west of 34th Street S and winds south through Clam Bayou to Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.
Detectives said they learned that Bryant and Tavarez-Soto knew each other and that Bryant was in possession of the car up until the day before it was set on fire.
The car keys were tossed into nearby mangroves and a lighter was found near the car, detectives say. The investigation determined Bryant was a “major contributor” to DNA found on both items, according to the arrest reports.
Detectives said they also found a phone number that belonged to Bryant that made two calls from the crime scene area on Sept. 21 at 3:28 and 3:30 a.m.. That is about the time police determined the car was set on fire. And Bryant suffered severe burns on his legs consistent with the timeframe of the fire, according to police.
Bryant told detectives he found Tavarez-Soto already dead and said he attempted to dispose of his body by putting it in the car and setting it on fire, according to police.
Bryant, who lives in St. Petersburg, was booked into the Pinellas County jail. He was being held Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail.