Arrest made in capital murder case

Dec. 24—Following a weeklong investigation, a news release said, officers with the Midland Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for capital murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims.

The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on Dec. 17.

Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. as additional suspects in the case, the release said. Arrest warrants have been issued and Midland Police are asking for help in locating the suspects. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110 or call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing pending other charges, the release said.