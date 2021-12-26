Arrest made in car crash that killed 30-year-old man and injured 2 other in Baltimore County on Christmas

A Baltimore man was arrested after police say he was responsible for a car crash that left a 30-year-old man dead and two others were injured in a car crash in Baltimore County on Christmas night.

Baltimore County Police said around 5 p.m. on Christmas that officers were called to Reisterstown and Richmar roads for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road as the Toyota C-HR was traveling eastbound from Dolfield Boulevard when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota, Quincy Ross, died at the scene. The two other passengers inside his car were transported to area hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Police said the Honda driver, Carlos D. Lievano, was arrested at the scene.

The 23-year old was charged with homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, manslaughter by vehicle – criminal negligence and several traffic violations, according to online court records. Lievano is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.