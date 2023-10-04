Arrest made in case of motorcyclist seen smashing in back window of woman’s car in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An arrest has been made in the case of a motorcyclist seen smashing in the back of a woman's car near Philadelphia's City Hall and then pointing a gun at and assaulting her after she confronted him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Wednesday in a social media post that the arrest came after “great tips from the public and some outstanding detective work.” The person arrested wasn't immediately identified and charges were not immediately announced.

A viral video from Sunday night showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding 23-year-old Nikki Bullock's sedan. A motorcyclist wearing a helmet is seen leaving his bike to jump on the back of the sedan, shattering the window. What appears to be a handgun drops from his waistband and he then appears to wave it at her as she emerges from the car, then headbutts and pushes her as she confronts him.

Bullock told reporters she was making deliveries for UberEats as her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son rode along. She told WPVI-TV that she was first sideswiped near City Hall and argued with one of the bikers.

Bullock said she was grateful that her children weren't hurt.

“They are OK. Not a single scratch,” Bullock said. “I have a guardian angel. Thank God.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Cyclist seen smashing woman’s car window arrested, Philly police say