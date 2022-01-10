Arrest made in case of woman's body found in Knoxville shed

Jan. 10—An arrest has been made in a case where a woman's body was found in a shed in the city's Knoxville neighborhood Saturday, Pittsburgh police announced.

Police charged Montel Reed, 26, of Pittsburgh with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Reed was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

The body of Crystal Leshner, 38, of Pittsburgh was found in the shed behind a home in the 300 block of Reifert Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner has not yet released the cause or manner of Leshner's death.

