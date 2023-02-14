Arrest made in CF catalytic converter thefts

Feb. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested after Chippewa Falls police identified him as the suspect of a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city in recent weeks.

Brandon S. Gee, 33, 829 Revere St., was arrested and is currently in custody in the Chippewa County Jail, said Police Chief Matt Kelm.

Gee is "believed to have committed at least 15 thefts of catalytic converters in Chippewa Falls this year," Kelm announced in a press release Monday.

"That is out of 16 thefts reported to us to date."

He is facing possible charges of theft of movable parts, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

Gee was wanted in Eau Claire County Court; a warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 20, court records show. Chippewa County jail records show he was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9.

Gee was already out on bond for thefts of catalytic converters in Eau Claire County. He appeared via video in Eau Claire County Court on Friday, and he is slated to return there on Feb. 27 on charges of criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

Court records show Gee was convicted of retail theft in Chippewa County Court in 2021, when he lived on State Street in Chippewa Falls.

Kelm praised officer James Harper for cracking the case, along with assistance from other officers and the community.

"It was simply good police work, following up on leads and working the case," Kelm wrote. "These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges or additional suspects may be identified in the future — in Chippewa Falls or other jurisdictions."