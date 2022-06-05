Arrest made, charges filed in January executions of 6 people inside Milwaukee house

Milwaukee police have placed surveillance cameras outside the house where six people were found dead Sunday. The homicides are under investigation.

A 34-year Milwaukee man has been charged in the January slayings of six people found dead inside a home on the northwest side.

Travis Birkley was charged Saturday with six counts of felony murder-armed robbery, according to online court records, suggesting at least one other person was involved in the crime. Birkley made his initial court appearance Saturday and is being held on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 15.

Eleven shell casings found at the scene came from two different guns, according to the criminal complaint.

The victims were discovered during a welfare check on Jan. 23 at a duplex near the corner of N. 21st and W. Wright streets. According to court records, they had been killed Jan. 20.

Police at the time said the victims were targeted and that police did not think the general public was at risk even though no suspects were immediately arrested.

Those killed were Michelle D. Williams, 49, and her husband Donta "Michael" Williams, 44, Charles L. Hardy, 42; Caleb A. Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Donald Smith, 43.

Michelle and Donta Williams lived at the duplex, as did Smith, according to medical examiner's reports. Jordan had experienced homelessness before and had been taken in by Michelle and Donta Williams, his mother, Latoya Jordan, told the Journal Sentinel.

According to the criminal complaint:

After friends hadn't heard from Michelle Williams for a couple of days, her son and niece went to the house. When they noticed blood on the door, they called 911. After police arrived, they found Hardy, Jordan and Liddell dead in the basement. All had died of single gunshots to their heads.

Upstairs, police found both Michelle and Donta Williams dead, and later, under a pile of belongings that appeared to have been piled up as if someone had been ransacking the house searching for something, Smith.

Donta Williams had also died from a single shot to the head. Michelle Williams had been shot six times in several places, and badly beaten. Smith suffered four gunshots, including one to his head, and apparent stab wounds to his hands and arms.

Family, friends and community members surround Kuamaine Harris, the son of Michelle Williams, who was one of six homicide victims found Sunday in a duplex near 21st and Wright Streets in Milwaukee. They are watching the balloons float into the sky.

