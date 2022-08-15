Arrest made, charges filed after student brought gun to Muscogee County school

A 16-year-old Jordan Vocational High School student has been arrested following last week’s confiscation of a firearm from a book bag at school.

The Muscogee County School District announced the arrest Monday, six days after the incident at Jordan, where a tip from a fellow student started the investigation.

MCSD’s news release doesn’t name the student, and it’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s policy to not publish the names of juvenile crime suspects.

The student turned himself in Saturday and was arrested. The news release doesn’t specify which law enforcement agency made the arrest, whether it be MCSD’s Police Department, which investigated the initial incident, or the Columbus Police Department.

MCSD spokeswoman Kimberly Wright didn’t reply to the L-E’s question before publication.

The following charges are listed:

Carrying a weapon at school;

Theft by receiving stolen property;

Battery.

“The magazine for the firearm was loaded,” the news release says. “However, a round was not in the chamber.”

Wright previously confirmed to the L-E that the weapon in this case is a handgun.

The suspect is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center, pending his court appearance.

The day after the gun was confiscated, Jordan announced a book bag ban on campus.

The new policy posted on Jordan’s Facebook page says exceptions to the ban are made for students with “documented medical issues” approved by the principal. Student athletes may still bring equipment bags and leave them in designated areas in the gym before classes. Book bags brought to school will be kept in the front office, where the student’s parent or guardian must retrieve it.