Arrest made in Cherokee County burglary

Jul. 13—GALENA, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies served a search warrant early Tuesday morning at a residence in Galena, seizing property allegedly stolen in a burglary July 2 and arresting a suspect.

Lonnie D. Atkins, 41, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, property damage and trespassing in connection with a burglary at a rural Galena address, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies purportedly recovered construction materials and other items taken in the burglary in the search of Atkins' home.