Arrest made in Cherokee County burglary case

Aug. 4—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Riverton man was taken into custody Monday morning in the investigation of a recent home burglary, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's office said Tyler Gamer, 26, was being held at the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage. Stolen firearms and electronics were recovered in the course of the investigation leading to the arrest, the sheriff's office said.

The news release did not provide the location or date of the burglary.