Arrest made in child pornography case

Dec. 20—The Parker County Sheriff's Office Tuesday arrested a Weatherford man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

According to the PCSO, Crimes Against Children investigators received a tip leading to a months-long investigation that culminated in a search warrant at the residence of Robert En Gaangred, 25, Tuesday along with the Special Crimes Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety special agents.

The search warrant yielded electronics belonging to En Gaangred which contained graphic images and videos. En Gaangred reportedly admitted to law enforcement in an interview that he had downloaded more than 100 child pornography videos this year.

"We would like to thank all law enforcement personnel and agencies involved in this investigation," said Sheriff Russ Authier. "Our continued success in our investigations rely on these skilled officers' abilities, experience and training."

Authier said the investigation remains ongoing.