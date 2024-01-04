Arrest made in Christmas Day shooting outside Kissimmee hookah lounge

A Lake County man has been arrested for a Christmas morning killing outside a hookah lounge in Kissimmee.

Gabriel Correa, 26, is facing a murder charge and several other weapons charges in the killing of Terrell Williams, who was found shot dead outside Lungo Café on Vineland Road, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López told reporters Thursday.

Investigators believe Correa got into an argument with an employee at the lounge, and at around 4:46 a.m. began firing shots at the establishment. He later left the scene and returned in his car, firing again at Williams who was standing in the parking lot.

It’s not clear what prompted the shooting. López said the initial shots were not immediately reported to law enforcement.

“We asked ourselves why no one there called it in to report that, because this tragedy could have been prevented,” López said. “We’ll never know.”

Shortly after the shooting, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released stills of surveillance footage taken at the scene showing a man wearing a red long sleeve shirt and a black hat. López said witnesses identified the man in the photos as Correa, who lives in Lake County.

Correa, he added, was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and was booked in the jail there. He faces extradition to Osceola County.