Arrest made in Christmas Eve murder in south Augusta

About two weeks after a deadly holiday weekend in the Augusta area, an arrest has been made.

Richmond County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshalls reported to a home on the 4200 block of James Drive in south Augusta on Friday at 4:47 p.m., where they arrested Wyzler Holt, according to Richmond County sheriff's Inv. Walter McNeil. Holt was charged for allegedly murdering Steven Luke, 36.

Luke had been found with a gunshot wound to the torso at 11:41 p.m. on Christmas eve on the 2300 block of Boykin Road, according to a copy of the incident report. He was transported to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas day.

It was determined that the shooting occurred on James Drive, about a mile from where Luke was found.

Holt was transported to Charles B. Webster Detention Center to be booked into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

