Arrest made in Chula Vista mall shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that left three people wounded at a shopping mall in Chula Vista last weekend.

The Chula Vista Police Department said authorities arrested the juvenile in San Diego without incident on Friday, Nov. 3. Due to his age, no additional suspect information is being released at this time.

Can you believe it? These five San Diego zip codes are among priciest for homebuyers

The shooting took place at Novo Brazil, located in the Otay Ranch Town Center. Three gunshot victims were located by officers, and all were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A video was released that shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police are still asking that those with additional information about this case to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via p3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.