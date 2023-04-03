Arrest made in Clinton murder

Apr. 3—A Clinton man has been charged with first degree murder in the Feb. 8 killing of another resident, a shooting authorities believed from the outset to be "targeted and not a random act of violence."

Detectives with the Clinton Police Department served arrest warrants on Tamus Emmanuel McNeil, 25, on charges of first degree murder and possession of firearm by felon in the shooting death of Fulton Junior Oates, 31. McNeil was arrested on Friday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond. The arrest was announced by police officials on Monday.

"This still remains an active investigation," said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

According to reports, around 4:50 p.m. Feb. 8, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 720 Sampson Homes. Clinton officers, along with Sampson County Sheriff's deputies and Sampson EMS personnel responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered a male lying behind the residence, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, according to reports.

The victim was identified as Oates, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued to follow up on leads. The investigation indicated that a suspect or suspects were conversing with Oates behind the residence of 720 Sampson Homes "when an altercation occurred, and shots were fired." Police officials said information gathered also indicated that the shooting was targeted and not random.

"'We do know that there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting," a prior press release stated. "We urge anyone that saw the incident to call the Clinton Police Department or use our tipline."

At the beginning of March, a $10,000 reward was announced by the City of Clinton for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murder of Oates. Now, a suspect has been apprehended, even as the investigation continues.

According to the N.C. Department of Corrections, McNeil has convictions on his record of larceny and possession of a firearm by felon. He was convicted of the firearms charge on Jan. 6, 2023 in Sampson County — just a month before the deadly shooting — and was given a suspended sentence and two years' probation.

"I want to thank the detectives that have been diligently working on this case and the citizens that have provided information," Davis stated following McNeil's arrest. "We are extremely grateful for the continued partnership with our community and their willingness to assist."