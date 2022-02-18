Arrest made in cold case: McDowell man charged in Cantrell murder

Feb. 18—PRINCETON — A McDowell County man has been arrested for the decade-old murder of his brother's ex-wife, with whom he was having a relationship, officials said Thursday.

Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch, is charged with the homicide of Crystal Cantrell, 36, whose body was found Aug. 10, 2010, on Gardner Road along the banks of the Bluestone River.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Corporal A.S. Reed, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Wiseman had a relationship with Cantrell and had been witnessed by numerous individuals stalking and harassing her.

"The victim had made statements to friends that she was breaking up with the accused on the date of the murder," Reed's complaint states, and Wiseman and Cantrell were seen arguing along Gardner Road.

Witnesses stated they saw Cantrell attempting to walk away from Wiseman as he tried to "pull her back," according to the criminal complaint. They also stated that they saw Wiseman throw an unknown item over the guardrail, which was suspected to be the victim's keys.

"The victim's husband called the victim's phone this date and the accused answered her phone and stated, 'She is with me now,' and hung up the phone," the criminal complaint states. "Her husband stated he could hear the victim in the background screaming for the accused to give her phone back."

Wiseman left the scene of the homicide and returned to McDowell County, according to the complaint. "The accused then fled the state to Ohio and Indiana. The accused also abandoned his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at their meeting point. The accused did not return to his full-time job never contacting his employer or fellow workers."

The motorcycle was later retrieved by family members.

"The victim was viciously murdered and left floating in the Bluestone River where her body was discovered several days later," the complaint states.

"The accused was later interviewed in Ohio where he admitted to being the last one to see the victim alive," according to Reed's complaint.

Wiseman admitted to fighting with Cantrell and smashing her cellphone, Reed stated.

"The accused denied killing the victim, stating he walked away almost to the I-77 interchange where he caught a ride with an unknown individual in an unknown make, color or style of vehicle," the complaint states.

Reed said additional information has been gathered since the early days of the case.

"The original items have been resubmitted to the West Virginia State Police crime lab for retesting," Reed said Thursday. "Testing procedures and DNA processing have improved over the years."

In the years since Cantrell's death, her family has continued to push for an arrest in the case.

"I never gave up," Cantrell's sister Annette Key said. "I continued hoping he would get arrested ... there's no question in our minds who did it."

Key said her sister was breaking off her relationship with Wiseman when the homicide occurred.

"He was extremely jealous of her," Key said. "He had started following her ... multiple witnesses saw him following her."

Key said Cantrell's two sons "are taking it pretty hard right now."

"They just don't have any words," Key said. "it's taken a toll on them through the years. They're adults now and they have family of their own. She has three beautiful grandchildren that she never got to meet. She looks over them from heaven."

Crystal Cantrell's mother, Jeannie Cantrell, said Thursday that it was heartening to learn of Wiseman's arrest.

"I always prayed that I would see justice before I left this world," Jeannie Cantrell said. "He really did a lot of damage to this family."

Jeannie Cantrell referred to Crystal as "her baby girl," and said losing her almost resulted in the loss of her sanity.

"It's been a long time. Sleepless nights. Sometimes I don't even sleep. It's like ever since her murder, I go through the whole process of what happened and losing her. Every day, every night, it's always on my mind," Jeannie Cantrell said.

"I just hope he gets what he deserves," she added.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

