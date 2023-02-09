Arrest made in cold case murder of single mother, young son in Charlotte 40 years ago

New DNA testing led to an arrest in the nearly 40-year-old murder case of a Charlotte woman and her 10-year-old son, police announced Thursday.

In 1984, 27-year-old Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, were found strangled in their home on Ventura Way in Hidden Valley.

Police arrested James Thomas Pratt, 55, in York County, South Carolina February 1, after new familial DNA technology led to an exact DNA match, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD’s Cold Case Unit identified Pratt, who was 22 years old when the murders took place, as a suspect using new technology that matches DNA within an entire family’s line. It was the first time the technology was used to solve a murder in North Carolina history, said Capt. Joel McNelly.

“Society has probably forgotten about these folks,” McNelly said, “but the family never forgot, and we never forgot.”

The FBI helped confirm Pratt’s DNA, McNelly said, but he declined to comment on how it was collected.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings and Mecklenburg Sheriff Gary McFadden were original investigators on the case. Pratt was being held at the Mecklenburg County jail, which is overseen by McFadden, Thursday morning.

Hall’s parents died before the case was solved, but police notified her siblings of Pratt’s arrest, CMPD said.

Jennings, in a video statement Thursday, recalled working on the investigation. “It was something that really tugged at me that I needed to solve this case,” he said, describing feeling an attachment to the single mother and son who were brutally killed inside their apartment.

