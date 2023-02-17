Arrest made after college student killed by shots fired into Charlotte home

Police arrested a man in the death of a college student who was shot and killed on Memorial Day in 2021.

Sherilyn “Alicia” Drew was killed just after midnight on May 31, 2021, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She was shot and killed by suspects who pulled in front of her family’s home on Twin Brook Drive and opened fire, police said.

On Friday, investigators said they obtained warrants for a suspect in the case. Police arrested 20-year-old Kymani David Bishop and took him to the Mecklenburg County jail. He was charged with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property.

Drew was a rising senior in her studies for a biology degree from Georgia State University and had returned home to Charlotte to visit family during summer break, according to CMPD.

Investigators said they believe the suspects might have mistaken her home for another person’s.

“Based on our investigation, it had nothing to do with Alicia and nothing to do with her family,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum told Channel 9 in 2021.

Police had said they were offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective B. Pearson is the lead detective on the case.

Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

