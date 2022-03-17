Columbia man arrested in downtown apartment shooting that hurt 4, killed 1

The Columbia Police Department charged a man Thursday in a shooting that killed one and injured four others at an apartment complex near an entertainment district.

The department charged 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce of Columbia in the Sunday shooting at the Greene Crossing apartments on the 800 block of Pulaski Street. That’s just a block from Colonial Life Arena and near the Vista, a popular entertainment district in Columbia.

Boyce was charged with murder and weapon possession during a violent crime. He is jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The department announced the charges at a news conference at the Columbia Police Department headquarters on Washington Street.

A fight escalated into the shooting, police said.

Jamaica Dowling, a 20-year-old of Blythewood, died in the shooting. Her mother spoke with The State Tuesday about her daughter’s life, saying Jamaica “belonged to a loving family, she had hopes, she had ambition. She just loved life.”

A 22-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and two 16-year-old males were also shot, but none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

During the news conference, the department showed surveillance video. The video showed people running down a hall moments before or after the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.