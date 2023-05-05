Arrest made connected to death of former Kitsap resident in Phoenix

Phoenix police announced on Thursday evening that officers arrested a man believed to be connected to the murder of 29-year-old Phoenix resident Lauren Heike, whose body was found in a desert area in the northeastern part of the city.

Heike was hiking on April 28 on a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place before someone attacked and killed her, Phoenix police said.

Lauren Heike was found by police just before 11 a.m. April 29 in a desert area near a neighborhood in the area of 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard after a resident reported seeing an injured person.

On May 1, police identified Heike as the person whose body was recovered.

Police believe Heike was attacked from behind while hiking on the trail about 10 a.m. April 28, with her body showing signs of trauma. Heike was in a location that would not have been easily viewable by others on the trail, police added.

Additional information regarding the arrest was not released by police.

