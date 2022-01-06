Arrest made in connection to 2021 fatal shooting at Wilson Apartments

A Columbus woman has been charged with murder in connection to the June 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Marcel Samedi.

Elysia Cooley, 17, turned herself in to the Columbus Police Department Tuesday. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, according to a release from CPD.

Cooley will have a preliminary hearing in Recorders Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Since she was 16 at the time of the crime, her murder warrant is under Senate Bill 440, which provides that certain juvenile offenders who commit certain violent felonies shall be tried as adults in Superior Court, CPD said.

At 9:47 p.m. June 5, police were called to Wilson Apartment homes, 3400 Eighth Ave., in reference to a shooting, according to a previous news release.

Officers found a man, later identified as Samedi, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. As officers approached the man, they discovered he was dead.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-429 or email Dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).