Arrest made in connection with 2022 drive-by shooting in downtown Bellingham

A man sought in connection with 2022 drive-by shooting in downtown Bellingham was arrested Tuesday, March 28, by a Skagit County deputy in Sedro Woolley, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Emanuel Martinez-Lucero, 22 of Sedro Woolley, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting and remains held without bail in Whatcom County Jail, according to online jail records.

The victim of the Oct. 29 drive-by shooting received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen and was dropped off from a personal car at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham. He was able to identify Matinez-Lucero as the man in the passenger seat of the vehicle when police showed him a photo montage, Murphy said.

The identification led to the warrant that led to the arrest of Martinez-Lucero and the seizure of his silver Acura, which was impounded pending a search warrant.

The victim told police he was beaten up earlier that night, and was later standing in a parking lot in the 1200 block of North State Street and Railroad Avenue when a silver, four-door vehicle, drove by with three subjects inside. The shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle. The events were confirmed by surveillance video, according to Lt. Murphy.